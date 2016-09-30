Russia's Lavrov to discuss separating Syrian fighters with Kerry

FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 30, 2016 / 12:47 PM / a year ago

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov will hold a telephone conversation with U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry on Friday to discuss separating Syria's moderate opposition from the group formerly known as the Nusra Front, Russian news agencies quoted Lavrov as saying.

Lavrov said a ceasefire deal on Syria that Russia agreed with the United States was still working, the agencies reported.

He also said Russia was not using banned weapons in Syria and demanded evidence from those accusing Moscow of hitting civilian targets.

Comments by the U.S. State Department that Russian interests or even cities could come under attack from militant Islamists if Moscow continued air strikes in Syria are unacceptable, Lavrov said.

Reporting by Lidia Kelly; Writing by Dmitry Solovyov; Editing by Alexander Winning

