Russia's foreign minister discussed Syria with his Turkish counterpart

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia's Foreign Ministry said on Friday that Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov discussed the U.S. missile strike on Syria with his Turkish counterpart Mevlut Cavusoglu by phone.

"The importance of an objective, impartial investigation into all circumstances of the tragedy in Khan Sheikhoun along with cases of chemical weapons use by terrorist groups in the past were underlined," it said in a statement, referring to Tuesday's gas attack in that town.