Russian, Turkish ministers discussed Syria after Lavrov-Kerry talks
#World News
September 10, 2016 / 9:41 AM / a year ago

Russian, Turkish ministers discussed Syria after Lavrov-Kerry talks

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and his Turkish counterpart Mevlut Cavusoglu discussed Syria in a phone call on Friday in the context of the talks between Lavrov and U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry held earlier that day.

Lavrov and Cavusoglu agreed it was important for all parties concerned to fulfil the cessation of hostilities in Syria and resume the negotiation process, Russia’s Foreign Ministry said in a statement on its website on Saturday.

Reporting by Maria Kiselyova; Editing by Alexander Smith

