39 minutes ago
Hezbollah, Nusra Front agree to prisoner swap: Hezbollah media unit
August 1, 2017 / 9:39 PM

Hezbollah, Nusra Front agree to prisoner swap: Hezbollah media unit

1 Min Read

BEIRUT (Reuters) - Three recently captured fighters from Lebanon's Hezbollah group are to be released by Syrian Nusra Front militants at midnight Beirut time, a Hezbollah media unit said late on Tuesday.

The prisoner exchange agreement will allow a delayed transfer of thousands of Syrian militants, their families and other refugees by bus from Lebanon into rebel-held Syria to begin Wednesday morning, the unit said.

The transfer was agreed under a ceasefire deal between the two sides last week but delayed by two days while negotiations took place.

Reporting by Lisa Barrington; Editing by James Dalgleish

