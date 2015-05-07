FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Syrian army captures area on Lebanon border: Hezbollah
#World News
May 7, 2015 / 8:51 AM / 2 years ago

Syrian army captures area on Lebanon border: Hezbollah

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIRUT (Reuters) - The Syrian army and Hezbollah fighters captured a mountainous area on Syria’s border with Lebanon on Thursday and killed dozens of insurgents including from al Qaeda’s Nusra Front wing, a Hezbollah official told Reuters.

The area, Assal al-Ward, is a strategic position that overlooks Lebanese border towns where Hezbollah has heavy presence. Fighters from the Iranian-backed Hezbollah movement in Lebanon have fought alongside Syrian army forces in Syria’s civil war.

Reporting by Laila Bassam, Writing by Sylvia Westall, editing by Samia Nakhoul

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
