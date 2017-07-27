FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Ceasefire agreed at Lebanese-Syrian border: reports
#World News
July 27, 2017 / 5:27 AM / 29 minutes ago

Ceasefire agreed at Lebanese-Syrian border: reports

1 Min Read

Lebanese and Hezbollag flags are seen in Juroud Arsal, Syria-Lebanon border, July 25, 2017.Mohamed Azakir

BEIRUT (Reuters) - A ceasefire took effect on Thursday in a mountainous area of the Lebanese-Syrian border near the Lebanese town of Arsal, where Hezbollah has been fighting jihadist militants since last week, Hezbollah's al-Manar TV reported on its website.

The report cited a military news service run by the group.

It said the ceasefire in the Juroud Arsal area, which was also reported by the Lebanese National News Agency, took effect at 6 a.m. (0300 GMT) and halted fighting on all fronts.

Reporting by Tom Perry; Editing by Paul Tait

