16 minutes ago
Hezbollah and Nusra to swap corpses Sunday in border ceasefire deal-al-Manar
China's Xi calls for building elite forces during military parade
China's Xi calls for building elite forces during military parade
Majority of Americans support transgender military service
Majority of Americans support transgender military service
July 30, 2017 / 7:39 AM / 16 minutes ago

Hezbollah and Nusra to swap corpses Sunday in border ceasefire deal-al-Manar

1 Min Read

BEIRUT (Reuters) - Hezbollah and the Nusra Front will exchange the corpses of fighters on Sunday in the first stage of a ceasefire agreement in the Lebanon-Syria border area, the Hezbollah-affiliated al-Manar television station reported.

The ceasefire took effect on Thursday and after the exchange of bodies will involve the release of Hezbollah prisoners and the departure of Nusra fighters to northern Syria along with any civilians who wish to go with them.

Reporting By Angus McDowall; Editing by Keith Weir

