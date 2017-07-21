FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
an hour ago
Syrian refugees flee fighting at Lebanese-Syrian border: security source
#Amazon
#Trump
#Earnings
#Healthcare
#CyberRisk
#FutureOfMoney
#Energy&Environment
Sections
Featured
Soon out of prison, O.J. still handcuffed by financial claims
U.S.
Soon out of prison, O.J. still handcuffed by financial claims
Uber could end up like Yahoo
Breakingviews
Uber could end up like Yahoo
#Cyber Risk
Reuters Focus
#Cyber Risk
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
July 21, 2017 / 8:10 AM / an hour ago

Syrian refugees flee fighting at Lebanese-Syrian border: security source

1 Min Read

BEIRUT (Reuters) - Syrian refugees fled on Friday from camps located in an area of the Lebanese-Syrian border being targeted in an offensive by Hezbollah and the Syrian army, and the Lebanese army is facilitating their passage, a Lebanese security source said.

It was not clear how many refugees had fled the camps in the Juroud Arsal area, the source said. Thousands of Syrian refugees live in the area, which is outside the Lebanese town of Arsal and straddles the Lebanese-Syrian border.

"The army is facilitating the passage of the displaced with supervision from U.N. delegates," the source said.

Writing by Tom Perry; Editing by Hugh Lawson

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.