Damascus says Turkish shelling supports militants

BEIRUT (Reuters) - The Syrian government said Turkish shelling of northern Syria amounted to direct Turkish support for insurgent groups, Syrian state TV reported on Sunday, citing a letter to the United Nations.
The letter was sent in response to Turkish shelling of areas of northern Syria captured in recent days by a Kurdish-backed alliance. The Syrian government condemned statements by Turkish Prime Minister Ahmet Davutoglu as “blatant interference” in Syrian affairs.
Writing by Tom Perry, editing by Larry King