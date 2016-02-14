FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Damascus says Turkish shelling supports militants
February 14, 2016 / 12:23 PM / 2 years ago

Damascus says Turkish shelling supports militants

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIRUT (Reuters) - The Syrian government said Turkish shelling of northern Syria amounted to direct Turkish support for insurgent groups, Syrian state TV reported on Sunday, citing a letter to the United Nations.

The letter was sent in response to Turkish shelling of areas of northern Syria captured in recent days by a Kurdish-backed alliance. The Syrian government condemned statements by Turkish Prime Minister Ahmet Davutoglu as “blatant interference” in Syrian affairs.

Writing by Tom Perry, editing by Larry King

