6 months ago
U.N. plan for next round of Syria talks likely on Friday: Makdissi
#World News
March 3, 2017 / 11:45 AM / 6 months ago

U.N. plan for next round of Syria talks likely on Friday: Makdissi

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

GENEVA (Reuters) - The head of a Syrian dissident group at peace talks in Geneva said on Friday that the United Nations was likely to conclude eight days of negotiations later in the day and outline an agenda, format and date for the next round.

"I will let the host announce it," Jihad Makdissi, the head of the Cairo Group told reporters after meeting Staffan de Mistura. "Yes, we do have an agenda... the three baskets and possibly a fourth one, and a time frame, yes, in March."

The "baskets" refer to the topics to be discussed, and include a new constitution, elections and reformed governance. Syria's government wants to add a fourth on counter-terrorism.

Reporting by Tom Miles and John Irish

