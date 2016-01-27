Independent Syrian dissident Makdissi says will not attend first round of peace talks: Facebook

BEIRUT (Reuters) - Independent Syria dissident Jihad Makdissi said on his Facebook account that he had been invited to take part in peace talks in Geneva but said he will not attend its first round.

Makdissi posted what appears to be a letter to U.N. envoy to Syria Staffan de Mistura in which he thanked him for the invite and said he would not not attend.

“The process of the formation of the Syrian opposition delegations has been marred by a lot of issues among Syrian opposition (groups) which eventually led to the rapid formation of delegations which do not (have) harmony,” it said.

“I think that my temporary absence from this initial round may contribute in alleviating the current differences, (hoping that) I can contribute later in any positive effort that serve the Syrian cause.”