FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Independent Syrian dissident Makdissi says will not attend first round of peace talks: Facebook
Sections
Behind the scenes, politicians plot post-Mugabe reforms
Zimbabwe
Behind the scenes, politicians plot post-Mugabe reforms
Norway plans tax breaks for remotest Arctic oilfields
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
Norway plans tax breaks for remotest Arctic oilfields
Mexican volunteers cross border to aid Texas
Harvey Aftermath
Mexican volunteers cross border to aid Texas
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
January 27, 2016 / 11:46 AM / 2 years ago

Independent Syrian dissident Makdissi says will not attend first round of peace talks: Facebook

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIRUT (Reuters) - Independent Syria dissident Jihad Makdissi said on his Facebook account that he had been invited to take part in peace talks in Geneva but said he will not attend its first round.

Makdissi posted what appears to be a letter to U.N. envoy to Syria Staffan de Mistura in which he thanked him for the invite and said he would not not attend.

“The process of the formation of the Syrian opposition delegations has been marred by a lot of issues among Syrian opposition (groups) which eventually led to the rapid formation of delegations which do not (have) harmony,” it said.

“I think that my temporary absence from this initial round may contribute in alleviating the current differences, (hoping that) I can contribute later in any positive effort that serve the Syrian cause.”

Reporting by Mariam Karouny; Editing by Alison Williams

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.