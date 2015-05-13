Syrian security chief appears on state TV after arrest report

AMMAN (Reuters) - A senior Syrian official reported to be under house arrest by Britain’s Daily Telegraph newspaper appeared at a meeting broadcast on Syrian state TV on Wednesday.

Ali Mamlouk, head of the national security office, was seen sitting next to President Bashar al Assad during a meeting with visiting Iranian official Alaeddin Boroujerdi, who heads the Iranian parliament’s national security and foreign policy committee.

A photo of the meeting also appeared with a news story posted on the official SANA news agency website and dated May 13.

The Telegraph said on Monday that Mamlouk, who is a pillar of the country’s security establishment, had been put under house arrest after he was suspected of plotting a coup against Assad.