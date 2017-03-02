FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Manbij villages will be handed to Syria government in coming days: local official
#World News
March 2, 2017 / 11:46 AM / 6 months ago

Manbij villages will be handed to Syria government in coming days: local official

Fighters of the Manbij military council, allied to Syria Democratic Forces (SDF), take an overwatch position in the southern rural area of Manbij, in Aleppo Governorate, Syria June 1, 2016.Rodi Said/File Photo

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIRUT (Reuters) - Villages controlled by the Manbij Military Council will be handed to the Syrian government in the coming days under a deal agreed with Russia, an official from the council said on Thursday.

The Manbij Military Council is part of the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), a group of U.S.-allied militias including the powerful Kurdish YPG, which is fighting against Islamic State group but is regarded by Turkey as a militant organization.

Reporting By Angus McDowall; Editing by Gareth Jones

