FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
U.S. backed Syrian forces advance two km from center of Islamic state-held Manbij: source
Sections
Be wary of coin offerings, China industry body warns
Future of Money
Be wary of coin offerings, China industry body warns
Crude falls as flooding from Harvey roils U.S. oil industry
Energy & Environment
Crude falls as flooding from Harvey roils U.S. oil industry
Samsung secures self-driving car permit in California
TECHNOLOGY
Samsung secures self-driving car permit in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
June 18, 2016 / 7:01 PM / a year ago

U.S. backed Syrian forces advance two km from center of Islamic state-held Manbij: source

Fighters of the Syria Democratic Forces (SDF) stand inside a building near Manbij, in Aleppo Governorate, Syria, June 17, 2016. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

AMMAN (Reuters) - U.S. backed Syrian forces fought their way to the western entrance of Manbij city for the first time since a major offensive to seize the last territory held by ultra-hardline militants on the Syria-Turkey border, a source in the Syrian group said on Saturday.

The source from the Syria Democratic Forces (SDF) alliance, which includes the powerful Kurdish YPG militia and Arab fighters, told Reuters their troops were now almost two kilometers from the city center.

Since the start of the offensive on May 31, the SDF has taken dozens of villages and farms around Manbij but had held back from entering the city with many thousands of people still trapped there.

Reporting by Rodi Said near Manbij; Writing by Suleiman Al-Khalidi; Editing by Jon Boyle

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.