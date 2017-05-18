FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Mattis: U.S. isn't widening role in Syria's war, despite strikes
#World News
May 18, 2017 / 8:19 PM / 3 months ago

Mattis: U.S. isn't widening role in Syria's war, despite strikes

FILE PHOTO - U.S. Defense Secretary Jim Mattis speaks at the opening of the 53rd Munich Security Conference in Munich, Germany, February 17, 2017.Michael Dalder

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States is not deepening its role in Syria's civil war but will act defensively when needed, U.S. Defense Secretary Jim Mattis said on Thursday, after strikes against advancing militia backed by Syria's government.

"No. We are not increasing our role in the Syrian civil war. But we will defend our troops. And that is a coalition element made up of more than just U.S. troops, and so we will defend ourselves (if) people take aggressive steps against us," Mattis said, when asked about the strikes.

Reporting by Phil Stewart; Editing by Peter Cooney

