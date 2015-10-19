FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russia always favors Syria talks, speaker Matviyenko says
October 19, 2015 / 11:52 AM / 2 years ago

Russia always favors Syria talks, speaker Matviyenko says

Chairwoman of the Russian Federation Council Valentina Matviyenko speaks during a meeting at the Nicaraguan parliament building as part of her official visit in Managua January 13, 2015. REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

GENEVA (Reuters) - Russia is always in favor of talks in any format, the speaker of Russia’s upper chamber of parliament said on Monday, in reply to a question about a U.S. plan for a meeting on Syria involving Russia, Saudi Arabia, Turkey and Jordan.

“We are always for talks in any format and we believe that talks are very important for trust and confidence building and finding compromise,” Valentina Matviyenko told a news conference in Geneva.

Earlier, a source in Russia’s foreign ministry told Interfax news agency that Russia was considering the proposal from U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry.

Reporting by Tom Miles; Editing by Catherine Evans

