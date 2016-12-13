FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
East Aleppo council head says civilians, rebels to be evacuated early Wednesday
#World News
December 13, 2016 / 5:59 PM / 8 months ago

East Aleppo council head says civilians, rebels to be evacuated early Wednesday

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS (Reuters) - The president of the East Aleppo local council said on Tuesday a deal had been struck to evacuate civilians and rebel fighters from the besieged city to western Syria with the first buses expected to leave early tomorrow morning.

"It's not the best solution ... it's the least worst," Brita Hagi Hasan told reporters in Paris. "At the moment it's just words and still needs to be implemented."

He said five buses would initially start taking people out of the city to safety from 0500 local time to the west of the country, but that rebel fighters remained distrustful that Syrian President Bashar al-Assad's forces and Russia would implement their part of the bargain.

Hasan said the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) would manage the process.

Reporting by John Irish and Tatiana Chadenat; Editing by Leigh Thomas

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
