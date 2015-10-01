Russian air strikes targeted CIA-backed rebels in Syria: Senator McCain

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Senator John McCain on Thursday said Russia’s initial air strikes in Syria targeted recruits in the Free Syrian Army rebel group backed by the United States.
“I can absolutely confirm to you that they were strikes against our Free Syrian Army recruits that have been armed and trained by the CIA because we have communications with people there,” McCain, head of the Senate Armed Services Committee, said in an interview on CNN.
