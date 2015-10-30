Senior House Republican criticizes Obama on Syria policy

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Representative Kevin McCarthy, the No. 2 Republican in the House of Representatives, on Friday criticized President Barack Obama’s decision to put troops in Syria as a “tactical move in the absence of a comprehensive strategy.”

“What the president has failed to address is a proper response to increased Russian-Iran cooperation in Syria,” McCarthy said in a statement. “The president is rewarding Iran and Russia by accepting their place at the negotiating table.”