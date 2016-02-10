U.S. needs to mull options if Syria ceasefire talks fail: official

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States is committed to securing a ceasefire in Syria, but needs to consider options in case the diplomatic push falls short, a senior U.S. official said on Wednesday.

Testifying before the U.S. House of Representatives Foreign Affairs Committee, State Department envoy Brett McGurk said the United States needs “to be thinking ahead.”

Secretary of State John Kerry has said he hopes to secure an agreement on a ceasefire that would allow humanitarian aid into Syria as soon as this week.