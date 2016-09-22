FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
U.N. envoy says Syria meeting 'long, painful and disappointing'
September 22, 2016 / 10:27 PM / a year ago

U.N. envoy says Syria meeting 'long, painful and disappointing'

U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry (C), Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov (L), and United Nations Special Envoy for Syria Staffan de Mistura attend the International Syria Support Group meeting at the Palace Hotel in Manhattan, New York, U.S., September 22, 2016.

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK (Reuters) - U.N. Syria mediator Staffan de Mistura described a meeting of the International Syria Support Group on Thursday as "long, painful and disappointing," adding that he wants to believe that Russia and the United States are serious about brokering peace.

Following the meeting on the sidelines of the annual U.N. gathering of world leaders, de Mistura also said it was wrong to declare a cessation of hostilities in Syria dead.

Reporting by John Irish and Denis Dyomkin, writing by Michelle Nichols, editing by G Crosse

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
