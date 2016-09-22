U.N. envoy says Syria meeting 'long, painful and disappointing'

NEW YORK (Reuters) - U.N. Syria mediator Staffan de Mistura described a meeting of the International Syria Support Group on Thursday as "long, painful and disappointing," adding that he wants to believe that Russia and the United States are serious about brokering peace.

Following the meeting on the sidelines of the annual U.N. gathering of world leaders, de Mistura also said it was wrong to declare a cessation of hostilities in Syria dead.