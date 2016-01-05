Syria opposition tells U.N. envoy Damascus must halt bombing before talks

BEIRUT (Reuters) - Syrian opposition leaders told a U.N. envoy on Tuesday Damascus must take confidence-building steps including a prisoner release and a halt to attacks on civilian areas before they will go to negotiations set for this month, opposition officials said.

The United Nations said last month it aimed to bring together the warring parties on Jan. 25 in Geneva to begin talks aimed at ending nearly five years of conflict that has killed an estimated 250,000 people.

The demands tabled by opposition politicians and rebel leaders in the meeting with envoy Staffan di Mistura are in line with a U.N. Security Council resolution approved on Dec. 18 endorsing an international road map for a Syria peace process, said the two officials familiar with what transpired at the meeting.

The opposition also wants the government to lift blockades imposed on rebel-held areas, to release detainees and to stop dropping barrel bombs before they will attend the negotiations, said the officials.

“The meeting went well. The opposition’s position is unified,” said one of them, declining to be named because he is not an official spokesman for the opposition body.

The opposition demanded “the implementation of paragraphs 12, 13 and 14” of the Security Council resolution. “They are the guarantees (for the negotiations),” the official said.

The opposition body was formed last month as part of a Saudi-backed effort to get the opposition ready for talks. Riyadh is a major backer of the opposition to President Bashar al-Assad, who is in turn an ally of its regional rival Iran.

George Sabra, one of the opposition politicians at the Riyadh meeting, told Reuters on Monday the political process could not move ahead in isolation from the war still raging on the ground. He said the opposition was not interested in “negotiations for the sake of negotiations”.