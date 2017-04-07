FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
4 months ago
Merkel, Hollande want to hold Assad responsible for 'criminal acts'
#World News
April 7, 2017 / 8:25 AM / 4 months ago

Merkel, Hollande want to hold Assad responsible for 'criminal acts'

FILE PHOTO: French President Francois Hollande welcomes German Chancellor Angela Merkel during arrivals for a Franco-German-Italian-Spanish summit ahead of the upcoming EU Summit, in Versailles, near Paris, France, March 6, 2017.Martin Bureau/Pool

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN (Reuters) - German Chancellor Angela Merkel and French President Francois Hollande spoke about the situation in Syria on Friday and want to continue efforts to hold Syrian President Bashar al-Assad to account for "criminal acts", a statement from Berlin said.

The United States early on Friday fired dozens of cruise missiles at a Syrian airbase from which it said a chemical weapons attack was launched this week.

"President Assad alone is responsible for this development," the German government said in a statement after the French and German leaders spoke by phone on Friday morning.

It said Assad's repeated use of chemical weapons and crimes against the Syrian people should result in sanctions.

"Germany and France call on the international community.... to campaign together for a political transition in Syria," Germany said in the statement.

Reporting by Michelle Martin; Editing by Paul Carrel

