4 months ago
Merkel: U.S. attack on Syria is understandable given Syrian suffering
#World News
April 7, 2017 / 11:17 AM / 4 months ago

Merkel: U.S. attack on Syria is understandable given Syrian suffering

German Chancellor Angela Merkel before the weekly cabinet meeting in Berlin, Germany, April 5, 2017.Fabrizio Bensch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN (Reuters) - German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Friday an attack by the United States on a Syrian airbase from which it said a chemical weapons attack was launched this week was understandable given the Syrian people's suffering.

"The attack of the United States is understandable given the dimension of the war crimes, given the suffering of innocent people, and given the blockage in the U.N. Security Council," Merkel said.

She described the strikes as "limited and targeted".

Reporting by Andreas Rinke; Writing by Michelle Martin and Paul Carrel

