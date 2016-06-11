FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Islamic State claims responsibility for bombings near Damascus Shi'ite shrine
June 11, 2016 / 11:22 AM / a year ago

Islamic State claims responsibility for bombings near Damascus Shi'ite shrine

Damaged vehicles are seen at a site after a suicide and car bomb attack in south Damascus Shi'ite suburb of Sayeda Zeinab, Syria in this handout picture provided by SANA on June 11, 2016. SANA/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

AMMAN (Reuters) - Islamic State militants claimed responsibility for car and suicide bomb blasts that killed at least eight people and injured scores in a suburb of the Syrian capital Damascus on Saturday, the IS-affiliated Amaq news agency said.

The Sayeda Zeinab suburb contains Syria’s holiest Shi‘ite shrine and is a base for Shi‘ite militant groups from Lebanon and Iraq who are on the side of President Bashar al-Assad in the country’s five-year-old civil war.

Amaq news agency said that in Saturday’s attack, militants detonated an explosives-laden car in Sayeda Zeinab while two suicide bombers blew themselves up nearby. Syrian state media showed footage of wide-scale damage in a busy marketplace.

Reporting by Omar Fahmy in Cairo, Writing by Suleiman Al-Khalidi; Editing by Mark Heinrich

