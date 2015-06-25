Syrian army repels attacks in south: state TV

BEIRUT (Reuters) - The Syrian army repelled attacks against a number of military positions in the south of the country, state television reported in a newsflash on Thursday.
The assaults took place in the countryside of Deraa province and the army killed dozens of the attackers, it said, citing a military source.
A group monitoring the war said earlier on Thursday that Syrian rebels attacked government-held areas of the provincial capital, Deraa city, overnight.
