a year ago
Russian demining experts return from Syria-Ifax cites defense ministry
May 27, 2016 / 10:00 AM / a year ago

Russian demining experts return from Syria-Ifax cites defense ministry

Syrian army soldiers stands on the ruins of the Temple of Bel in the historic city of Palmyra, in Homs Governorate, Syria in this April 1, 2016 file photo. The Fakhreddin's Castle is seen in the background. To match MIDEAST-CRISIS/SYRIA- INSIGHTOmar Sanadiki/Files

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian demining experts have returned from Syria after removing mines in the Syrian city of Palmyra, Interfax news agency cited Russian Defence Ministry as saying on Friday.

Reporting by Maria Kiselyova; Writing by Denis Pinchuk

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
