a year ago
U.N. Syria envoy outraged by attack on aid convoy
#World News
September 19, 2016 / 8:22 PM / a year ago

U.N. Syria envoy outraged by attack on aid convoy

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

GENEVA (Reuters) - The United Nations Special Envoy for Syria, Staffan de Mistura, voiced outrage on Monday at an attack on an aid convoy heading to the divided northern city of Aleppo.

"Our outrage at this attack is enormous ... the convoy was the outcome of a long process of permission and preparations to assist isolated civilians," de Mistura said, in a statement emailed to Reuters by his spokeswoman in Geneva.

An aid convoy was struck while traveling to Urm al-Kubra in Aleppo governorate, a United Nations spokesman said on Monday in New York.

Reporting by Tom Miles, writing by Stephanie Nebehay; Editing by Kevin Liffey

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
