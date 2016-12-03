FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
9 months ago
EU's Mogherini says fall of Aleppo won't end Syria war
#World News
December 3, 2016 / 10:25 AM / 9 months ago

EU's Mogherini says fall of Aleppo won't end Syria war

European Union foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini holds a news conference on the European Defence Action Plan in Brussels, Belgium November 30, 2016.Eric Vidal

Isla Binnie

1 Min Read

ROME (Reuters) - European Union foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini is convinced the fall of rebel-held areas of Aleppo to the government would not end the war in Syria, she said on Saturday.

"I'm convinced the fall of Aleppo will not end the war," Mogherini said during a panel discussion at a conference in Rome war with U.N. Syria envoy Staffan de Mistura.

Syrian government forces backed by allied militia have captured swathes of Aleppo from rebel groups over the last week in a ferocious offensive.

Reporting by Isla Binni; Writing by Tom Perry in Beirut; editing by Susan Thomas

