EU's Mogherini: Assad needs to be starting point of change in Syria

BERLIN (Reuters) - EU foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini said on Thursday it was crucial to involve Syrian President Bashar al-Assad in a political transition in Syria.

“I think we have learned from the Iraqi lessons that we need to guarantee that political processes and transitions need to guarantee not only the safety but also the inclusiveness for all components of societies in the process,” she told reporters during a visit to Berlin.

“And this is what we’re working at - so a transition where for sure Assad is and will be part of the starting point,” she said.