EU's Mogherini meets Syrian government delegation at peace talks

GENEVA (Reuters) - European Union foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini met with the head of the Syrian government delegation at peace talks in Geneva.

Mogherini, who arrived in Geneva earlier on Wednesday in a surprise visit the day before talks are set to adjourn, entered the hotel where the Syrian delegation was staying, according to a Reuters reporter.

She earlier held talks with chief coordinator for the opposition High Negotiations Committee (HNC) Riad Hijab, a source close to the opposition said.