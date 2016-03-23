EU, U.N. say only way to fight terrorism is via Syria transition

GENEVA (Reuters) - The United Nations and the European Union said on Wednesday that Syrian negotiators in Geneva had to understand that there could not be any solution to fighting Islamic State and al Qaeda without first finding a credible political solution in Syria.

In a message apparently directed at Syria’s government, which has consistently said fighting terrorism must come before any discussion of political transition, U.N. Syria envoy Staffan de Mistura and EU foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini said those complaining about terrorism needed to help end the Syrian crisis.