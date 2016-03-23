FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
EU, U.N. say only way to fight terrorism is via Syria transition
March 23, 2016

EU, U.N. say only way to fight terrorism is via Syria transition

U.N. Special Envoy for Syria Staffan de Mistura speaks with European Union Foreign Policy Chief Federica Mogherini before a bilateral meeting on the Syrian Crisis, at the European headquarters of the United Nations in Geneva, Switzerland, March 23, 2016. REUTERS/Martial Trezzini/Pool

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

GENEVA (Reuters) - The United Nations and the European Union said on Wednesday that Syrian negotiators in Geneva had to understand that there could not be any solution to fighting Islamic State and al Qaeda without first finding a credible political solution in Syria.

In a message apparently directed at Syria’s government, which has consistently said fighting terrorism must come before any discussion of political transition, U.N. Syria envoy Staffan de Mistura and EU foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini said those complaining about terrorism needed to help end the Syrian crisis.

Reporting by Tom Miles and John Irish

