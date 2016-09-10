FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
EU's Mogherini welcomes Syria deal, wants political transition plan
#World News
September 10, 2016 / 10:06 AM / a year ago

EU's Mogherini welcomes Syria deal, wants political transition plan

EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Federica Mogherini arrives for the 11th Asia-Europe Meeting (ASEM) Summit of Heads of State and Government (ASEM11) in Ulan Bator, Mongolia, 15 July 2016.Wu Hong/Pool

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - European Union's top diplomat Federica Mogherini welcomed the Syria truce deal announced by Russia and the United States on Saturday and called on the United Nations to prepare proposals for political transition talks in Syria.

Washington and Moscow hailed a breakthrough deal on Saturday to put Syria's peace process back on track, including a nationwide ceasefire effective from sundown on Monday, improved aid access and joint targeting of banned militant Islamist groups.

"The agreement... is very welcome. All parties to the conflict, other than groups designated as terrorist organizations by the United Nations Security Council, must now ensure its effective implementation," Mogherini said.

She also said in a statement that the EU joined others "urging the UN to prepare a proposal for political transition" to serve as "the starting point for resumption of the intra-Syrian talks."

Reporting by Gabriela Baczynska; Editing by Andrew Heavens

