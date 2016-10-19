Syria says U.S. plans safe passage for militants from Mosul into Syria

AMMAN (Reuters) - The Syrian army on Tuesday accused the U.S.-led coalition of planning to allow Islamic State militants to flee Iraq's city of Mosul across the Syrian border, saying it would confront this attempt with all its means.

A statement by the army command said the plan entailed securing roads and safe passages into Syria to allow the militants to consolidate their presence and create "new battleground realities" in eastern Syria.

"Any attempt to cross the border is an attack on the sovereignty of Syria... and would be dealt with with all forces available," the army statement released on state media said.

