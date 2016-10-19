FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
10 months ago
Syria says U.S. plans safe passage for militants from Mosul into Syria
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Samsung chief convicted
Business
Samsung chief convicted
Trump blames fellow Republican leaders for debt ceiling 'mess'
POLITICS
Trump blames fellow Republican leaders for debt ceiling 'mess'
Cash is king for U.S. fund investors wary of stocks
Exchange-Traded Funds
Cash is king for U.S. fund investors wary of stocks
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
October 18, 2016 / 1:37 PM / 10 months ago

Syria says U.S. plans safe passage for militants from Mosul into Syria

Laila Bassam and Tom Perry

1 Min Read

AMMAN (Reuters) - The Syrian army on Tuesday accused the U.S.-led coalition of planning to allow Islamic State militants to flee Iraq's city of Mosul across the Syrian border, saying it would confront this attempt with all its means.

A statement by the army command said the plan entailed securing roads and safe passages into Syria to allow the militants to consolidate their presence and create "new battleground realities" in eastern Syria.

"Any attempt to cross the border is an attack on the sovereignty of Syria... and would be dealt with with all forces available," the army statement released on state media said.

Read more Mosul coverage here

Reporting by Suleiman Al-Khalidi; Editing by Dominic Evans

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.