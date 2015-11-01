Syria foreign minister says Vienna talks statement important: state TV

BEIRUT (Reuters) - Syria’s Foreign Minister Walid al-Moualem said on Sunday he recognized the importance of a statement from world powers after talks in Vienna seeking an end to the country’s war, state television said.

World powers and regional rivals called following Friday’s talks for a nationwide truce and the renewal of stalled U.N.-brokered talks.

During a meeting with United Nations envoy Staffan de Mistura, Moualem also reiterated Damascus’s position that the fight against “terrorism” must take priority for a political solution to be reached. Syria’s government refers to all rebels fighting it as terrorists.