Syria foreign minister says Vienna talks statement important: state TV
November 1, 2015 / 12:07 PM / 2 years ago

Syria foreign minister says Vienna talks statement important: state TV

Syria's foreign minister Walid al-Moualem walks to the podium for his address to attendees during the 70th session of the United Nations General Assembly at U.N. Headquarters in New York, October 2, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIRUT (Reuters) - Syria’s Foreign Minister Walid al-Moualem said on Sunday he recognized the importance of a statement from world powers after talks in Vienna seeking an end to the country’s war, state television said.

World powers and regional rivals called following Friday’s talks for a nationwide truce and the renewal of stalled U.N.-brokered talks.

During a meeting with United Nations envoy Staffan de Mistura, Moualem also reiterated Damascus’s position that the fight against “terrorism” must take priority for a political solution to be reached. Syria’s government refers to all rebels fighting it as terrorists.

Reporting by John Davison; editing by John Stonestreet

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
