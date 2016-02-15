MSF-backed hospital in Syria destroyed by air strikes: statement

PARIS (Reuters) - A hospital supported by medical charity Medecins Sans Frontieres (MSF) in the Idlib province of northern Syria was “deliberately” hit by air strikes on Monday and eight people are missing, MSF said in a statement.

“This is a deliberate attack against a health establishment,” said Massimiliano Rebaudengo, MSF head of mission. “The destruction of this hospital deprives about 40,000 people of healthcare in this conflict zone.”

MSF said the hospital was destroyed after being hit by four missiles following two attacks within a few minutes interval. At least eight people are unaccounted for.

It did not identify the origin of the air strike.

The hospital, which has 54 staff and holds 30 beds, is financed by the medical charity. MSF also supplies medicines and equipment to the facility.