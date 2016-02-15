MSF says seven killed in Syria hospital air strike, blames Russia or govt.

PARIS (Reuters) - Seven people were killed in air strikes in Syria on a hospital supported by Medecins Sans Frontieres (MSF), the charity’s France president said on Monday, adding that he believed Russia or Syrian government forces were behind the attack.

“There were at least seven deaths among the personnel and the patients, and at least eight MSF personnel have disappeared, and we don’t know if they are alive,” Mego Terzian told Reuters.

The hospital near Murat al-Numan in the northern Syrian province of Idlib was struck earlier on Monday by four missiles.

“The author of the strike is clearly ... either the government or Russia,” he said, adding that it was not the first time MSF facilities had been targeted in the country.

The hospital, which has 54 staff and 30 beds, is financed by the medical charity. MSF also supplies medicine and equipment to the facility.

