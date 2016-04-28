FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MSF-supported hospital in Aleppo destroyed in direct air strike: MSF
#World News
April 28, 2016 / 9:20 AM / a year ago

MSF-supported hospital in Aleppo destroyed in direct air strike: MSF

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIRUT (Reuters) - A hospital in a rebel-held area of the Syrian city of Aleppo was destroyed after being hit by a direct air strike, medical charity Medecins Sans Frontieres, which supported the hospital, said on its Twitter account on Thursday.

At least 14 patients and staff, including at least three doctors, were killed, MSF said.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights earlier said at least 27 people were killed in the attack on the hospital.

Reporting by Lisa Barrington; Editing by Alison Williams

