NATO says Spain must decide whether to refuel Russian ships, expresses concern

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said it was up to Spain to decide whether to refuel a Russian tanker traveling with a carrier battle group heading to Syria but that NATO had expressed its concern to allies including Madrid.

"It is each up to each nation to decide, as has been NATO policy for many years, but we are concerned about the potential use of this carrier group to increase attacks against civilians in Aleppo," Stoltenberg said. "All allies are aware of our concerns."