Syria talks will take place in New York this month: Kerry

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Secretary of State John Kerry said on Saturday the next round of talks on the Syrian crisis would take place in New York later this month.

“The governments involved are going to meet later in this month in New York in order to continue to move this process forward,” Kerry said in a speech to the Brookings Institution in Washington.

“Our goal is to facilitate a transition that all parties have stated that they support,” he added.

Last month, Russia, the United States and powers from Europe and the Middle East met in Vienna, Austria for a second round of talks and outlined a plan for a political process in Syria leading to elections within two years.