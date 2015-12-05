FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Syria talks will take place in New York this month: Kerry
Hackers breach U.S., European energy sector: Symantec
Hackers breach U.S., European energy sector: Symantec
December 5, 2015 / 10:25 PM / 2 years ago

Syria talks will take place in New York this month: Kerry

U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry addresses the media in Vienna, Austria, November 14, 2015. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Secretary of State John Kerry said on Saturday the next round of talks on the Syrian crisis would take place in New York later this month.

“The governments involved are going to meet later in this month in New York in order to continue to move this process forward,” Kerry said in a speech to the Brookings Institution in Washington. 

“Our goal is to facilitate a transition that all parties have stated that they support,” he added.

Last month, Russia, the United States and powers from Europe and the Middle East met in Vienna, Austria for a second round of talks and outlined a plan for a political process in Syria leading to elections within two years. 

Reporting by Idrees Ali; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
