4 months ago
U.S. informed Russia ahead of cruise missile strikes on Syria base
#World News
April 7, 2017 / 2:40 AM / 4 months ago

U.S. informed Russia ahead of cruise missile strikes on Syria base

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. military gave Russian forces advanced notice of its strikes on a Syrian airbase and did not hit sections of the base where the Russians were believed to be present, Pentagon spokesman Captain Jeff Davis said on Thursday.

Davis, briefing reporters on the operation, said the U.S. military had "multiple" conversations with Russian forces on Thursday before the strike, using a line of communication that had previously been established to prevent an accidental clash in Syria during the fight against Islamic State.

Reporting by Phil Stewart and Idrees Ali; Editing by Peter Cooney

