a year ago
Syrian military says destroyed Nusra meeting point
#World News
September 28, 2016 / 11:57 AM / a year ago

Syrian military says destroyed Nusra meeting point

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIRUT (Reuters) - A meeting place of the militant group Jabhat Fateh al-Sham, formerly known as the al Qaeda-linked Nusra Front, was destroyed in the Salah al-Din neighborhood of Aleppo on Wednesday, the Syrian military said in a statement.

The statement also said stores of arms and ammunition were destroyed in the old city area. It did not say whether there were any casualties.

Syrian rebels say that insurgent-controlled eastern Aleppo has been under the control of rebels fighting under the banner of the Free Syrian Army (FSA) and not the Nusra Front.

Alongside hard-line jihadist group Islamic State, Nusra Front was excluded from ceasefires which the United States and Russia have tried to implement in Syria this year.

Reporting by Lisa Barrington; Editing by Dominic Evans

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
