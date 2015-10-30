FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#World News
October 30, 2015 / 3:30 PM / 2 years ago

Obama authorizes fewer than 50 U.S. troops to Northern Syria: official

Julia Edwards

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Barack Obama has authorized deploying fewer than 50 U.S. special operations forces to northern Syria to work with local ground forces fighting Islamic State, a senior administration official said.

To further counter the militant group, Obama also has authorized deploying A-10s and F-15 aircraft to Incirlik air base in Turkey, the enhancement of military assistance to Jordan and Lebanon and talks with Iraqi Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi to target Islamic State’s leaders and networks, the official said.

Reporting by Julia Edwards; Editing by Bill Trott

