Obama says can only solve Syrian problem through negotiations
April 22, 2016 / 6:16 PM / a year ago

Obama says can only solve Syrian problem through negotiations

U.S. President Barack Obama speaks during a news conference British Prime Minister David Cameron following their meeting at 10 Downing Street in London, Britain April 22, 2016. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - U.S. President Barack Obama said on Friday the Syrian crisis cannot be solved without political negotiations and that required dealing with people he deeply disagrees with.

“We are not going to solve the overall problem unless we can get this political track moving,” Obama told a joint news conference with British Prime Minister David Cameron.

He said he has always been skeptical about Russian President Vladimir Putin’s actions and motives in Syria and that Russia will recognize that the Syrian problem cannot be solved by military means.

Reporting by Roberta Rampton and Kylie MacLellan; Writing by Ana Nicolaci da Costa; editing by Stephen Addison

