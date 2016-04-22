Obama says can only solve Syrian problem through negotiations

LONDON (Reuters) - U.S. President Barack Obama said on Friday the Syrian crisis cannot be solved without political negotiations and that required dealing with people he deeply disagrees with.

“We are not going to solve the overall problem unless we can get this political track moving,” Obama told a joint news conference with British Prime Minister David Cameron.

He said he has always been skeptical about Russian President Vladimir Putin’s actions and motives in Syria and that Russia will recognize that the Syrian problem cannot be solved by military means.