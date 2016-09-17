FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 16, 2016 / 11:13 PM / a year ago

Obama says concerned Syrian government blocking humanitarian aid: White House

U.S. President Barack Obama addresses the 39th Annual Congressional Hispanic Caucus Institute Public Policy Conference and Annual Awards Gala, in Washington, U.S., September 15, 2016.Mary F. Calvert

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Barack Obama expressed deep concern that the Syrian government continues to block the flow of humanitarian aid despite decreased violence in the country following a truce arranged by the United States and Russia, the White House said on Friday.

Obama, in a meeting with his national security aides, also "emphasized that the United States will not proceed with the next steps in the arrangement with Russia until we see seven continuous days of reduced violence and sustained humanitarian access," the White House said in a statement.

Reporting by Mohammad Zargham, editing by G Crosse

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
