FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
4 months ago
Syrian monitor says at least four soldiers killed at airbase
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Economy
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Barcelona van attacker among five killed by police - Spanish media
WORLD
Barcelona van attacker among five killed by police - Spanish media
Philip Morris threatened over alleged India violations
Business
Philip Morris threatened over alleged India violations
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Markets
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
April 7, 2017 / 5:22 AM / 4 months ago

Syrian monitor says at least four soldiers killed at airbase

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIRUT (Reuters) - The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said at least four Syrian soldiers including a senior officer were killed in a U.S. missile attack that had almost completely destroyed a Syrian airbase near Homs city.

The Syrian military could not immediately be reached for comment on the report by the British-based group, which said its report was based on its own sources. The Observatory said dozens of members of the Syrian military had been wounded in the attack.

The Observatory said Sukhoi 22, Sukhoi 24, and Mig 23 warplanes had operated from the base. It said the officer killed was a general.

Reporting by Ellen Francis; Writing by Tom Perry; Editing by Nick Macfie and Raju Gopalakrishnan

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.