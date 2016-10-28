A rebel fighter part of the Jabhat Fatah al Sham, attends military training in the besieged rebel held Aleppo, Syria October 26, 2016. Picture taken October 26, 2016. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail

BEIRUT Syrian rebels launched Grad rockets at Aleppo's Nairab air base on Friday, part of their preparations for a new offensive aimed at breaking the government siege of insurgent-held areas of the city, a rebel official and a monitoring group said.

Zakaria Malahifji, an official with the Fastaqim rebel group present in Aleppo, said a number of insurgent groups would participate in the new offensive and that the bombardment of the air base was part of this.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, a British-based monitoring group, said that Grad surface-to-surface rockets had struck Nairab air base and also locations around the Hmeimim air base, near Latakia.

(Reporting By Ellen Francis and Angus McDowall; Editing by Kevin Liffey)