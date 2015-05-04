FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Senior Syrian army officer wounded in rebel attack in Damascus: monitor
#World News
May 4, 2015 / 9:30 AM / 2 years ago

Senior Syrian army officer wounded in rebel attack in Damascus: monitor

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

AMMAN (Reuters) - A monitoring group said a senior Syrian army officer was wounded in a bombing attack in a central Damascus district on Monday, though the military denied the report.

“A major general who heads the munitions and supply division of the Syrian army was injured and one of his companions killed and two hurt in the rebel attack,” said Rami Abdul Rahman, the head of the British-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights.

A Syrian army source denied the report that a senior figure had been wounded and said five people involved in a suicide attack in the bustling central district of Rukn al Din had been killed or arrested.

(This story corrects to Monday in lead)

Reporting by Suleiman Al-Khalidi and Laila Bassam in Beirut

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
