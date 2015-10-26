FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Omani foreign minister meets Syria's Assad: state TV
October 26, 2015 / 12:49 PM / 2 years ago

Omani foreign minister meets Syria's Assad: state TV

Syrian President Bashar al-Assad speaks during a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia, October 20, 2015. REUTERS/Alexei Druzhinin/RIA Novosti/Kremlin

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIRUT (Reuters) - Syrian President Bashar al-Assad has received the foreign minister of Oman, Syrian state television said on Monday, amid heightened diplomacy aimed at finding a political solution to Syria’s more than four-year-old conflict.

The station said in a news flash that Yusuf bin Alawi had met with Assad. The state news agency SANA said they had met in Damascus, and published a photo of the two men shaking hands.

Oman sees itself as a conciliator in a volatile region and has a history of constructive relations with Syria’s close ally Iran. Syria’s foreign minister traveled to Oman to meet Alawi in August.

Reporting by Sylvia Westall; Editing by Kevin Liffey

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
