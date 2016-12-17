Aleppo evacuation to resume, plus cases from four towns: Syria government source

ALEPPO, Syria (Reuters) - A Syrian government official told Reuters on Saturday the stalled evacuation of the last opposition-held area of Aleppo will resume, alongside some evacuations from four besieged towns and villages.

"It was agreed to resume evacuations from east Aleppo in parallel with the evacuation of (medical) cases from Kefraya and al-Foua and some cases from Zabadani and Madaya," said the source, who is part of the evacuations negotiating team.

The villages of al-Foua and Kefraya in Idlib province are besieged by insurgents. The towns of Madaya and Zabadani are blockaded by pro-government forces.